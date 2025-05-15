LETTER: State-owned, but not banks

In his otherwise excellent column on the perils of state-owned financial institutions (“The sorry saga of trying to fix state-owned banks”, May 14), Stuart Theobald makes one misstep. The three state-owned financial institutions that are limping from problem to problem — Ithala, Postbank and Land Bank — are not actually “state-owned banks”. They operate in a weird no-man’s land of being exempted from conditions under the SA Banks Act, which makes imposing the suite of banking remedies on them fiendishly complex.
The National Treasury has made a concerted effort to remedy this. The Banks Act Amendments of 2019 opened the door for state-owned companies (such as Postbank and Land Bank) to apply for a banking licence; in other words, they created the legal framework for proper state-owned banks. The catch: they need to have governance, risk management and other systems equivalent to that of any other registered bank. That’s what is missing.
The positive impact of the Prudential Authority on Ithala and Postbank is also a lesson that more of our state-owned financial institutions should move into our world-class regulatory universe.
It remains a huge failing that the largest pension fund in the country, the Government Employees Pension Fund, is not fully subject to the Pension Funds Act. Nor is the Road Accident Fund, a quasi-insurer, subject to the full might of the Insurance Act. Let the independent experts at our regulators look after our state-owned institutions, not politicians.
Roy Havemann, via email
