International Energy Agency predicts lower oil prices hitting US shale oil output
Ithala, Postbank and the Land Bank aren’t subject to conditions imposed by the Banks Act
Judge upholds lawfulness of eThekwini municipality’s rates increases between 2005 and 2008
Provincial spokesperson urges regional conferences to focus on renewal, recruitment and engaging in community programmes
Naspers/Prosus CEO steps up building of lifestyle e-commerce group spanning Europe, India and Latin America
Transport minister says they will ‘do anything legal’ to raise investments that will enable urgent repairs to be made
Global value chain allows Siemens to respond to changing environments ‘better than many of our peers’
Hamas ready to free all hostages in return for an end to the war but face eradication worse than ‘Nakba’
Six Premier League teams are battling it out for the four remaining Champions League spots
New Landy named after the secret development programme for the second-generation 1998 Discovery
Why is the government so defensive about the 59 South Africans granted “asylum” in the US?
Think about it. The world’s biggest economy opened a fast-track to citizenship on the vaguest criteria — and only 59 people took it?
That’s not a scandal. It’s an endorsement.
It shows most South Africans still believe in their country and its future. And that should be the headline.
Neil EmerickHout Bay
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Small number of refugees is an endorsement for SA
Most South Africans still believe in their country and its future
Why is the government so defensive about the 59 South Africans granted “asylum” in the US?
Think about it. The world’s biggest economy opened a fast-track to citizenship on the vaguest criteria — and only 59 people took it?
That’s not a scandal. It’s an endorsement.
It shows most South Africans still believe in their country and its future. And that should be the headline.
Neil Emerick
Hout Bay
Afrikaans ‘refugees’ in US still SA citizens, says immigration lawyer
How to qualify for the US refugee programme
TOM EATON: The poster children of white nationalist grievance mythology
Ramaphosa criticises Afrikaners who fled to the US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.