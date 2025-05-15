Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Small number of refugees is an endorsement for SA

Most South Africans still believe in their country and its future

15 May 2025 - 15:38
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
Why is the government so defensive about the 59 South Africans granted “asylum” in the US?

Think about it. The world’s biggest economy opened a fast-track to citizenship on the vaguest criteria — and only 59 people took it?

That’s not a scandal. It’s an endorsement.

It shows most South Africans still believe in their country and its future. And that should be the headline.

Neil Emerick
Hout Bay

