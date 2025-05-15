This demonstrates part of the problem in attempting to resolve the economic matters we face. The majority of economists have misled us by using heuristics that were appropriate under the gold standard but are now only applicable under full employment. Gqubule stands out as a voice crying in the wilderness. He is one of the most thoughtful and capable economists we have.
More than 12-million citizens have been excluded from the money economy. The consequences are appalling and a moral tragedy, and the government is responsible.
Common sense would recognise that the economy is about real material goods and services. The ability to accomplish anything is dependent on the availability of materials, energy, technology, labour, and know-how.
Basic economic education ought to teach that, under a floating exchange rate fiat currency, the government does not need taxpayers’ money to fund its operations.
Jesus was asked by disciples of the Pharisees whether they should pay the poll tax (Matthew 22:15-22). He showed them that the emperor’s image was on the coin. The coin belonged to Caesar. Jesus replied that they should give to the emperor what belongs to him. Taxes are giving back to the government some of what is issued by government. That the government is sometimes incompetent and corrupt has nothing to do with this basic notion.
Gqubule has written before that the government needs to spend more than it receives in taxes, thus increasing the so-called deficit. This is essential if we are to seriously tackle the unemployment problem.
LETTER: Loosen the purse strings
The government needs to spend more than it receives in taxes if it is to seriously tackle unemployment
Ian Ferguson (“Printing money will need a financier”, May 4) responds to a column by Duma Gqubule (“Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury”, April 29) by opining that there are a “number of BD columnists and editorial writers” who are “lacking basic economic education and common sense”.
This demonstrates part of the problem in attempting to resolve the economic matters we face. The majority of economists have misled us by using heuristics that were appropriate under the gold standard but are now only applicable under full employment. Gqubule stands out as a voice crying in the wilderness. He is one of the most thoughtful and capable economists we have.
More than 12-million citizens have been excluded from the money economy. The consequences are appalling and a moral tragedy, and the government is responsible.
Common sense would recognise that the economy is about real material goods and services. The ability to accomplish anything is dependent on the availability of materials, energy, technology, labour, and know-how.
Basic economic education ought to teach that, under a floating exchange rate fiat currency, the government does not need taxpayers’ money to fund its operations.
Jesus was asked by disciples of the Pharisees whether they should pay the poll tax (Matthew 22:15-22). He showed them that the emperor’s image was on the coin. The coin belonged to Caesar. Jesus replied that they should give to the emperor what belongs to him. Taxes are giving back to the government some of what is issued by government. That the government is sometimes incompetent and corrupt has nothing to do with this basic notion.
Gqubule has written before that the government needs to spend more than it receives in taxes, thus increasing the so-called deficit. This is essential if we are to seriously tackle the unemployment problem.
Howard Pearce, Rondebosch
US consumer prices rise moderately in April
LETTER: Petty politicking sabotages GNU’s renewal promise
AYABONGA CAWE: Foreign film tariffs could open Pandora’s box for services duties
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Mantashe calls for affordable, balanced energy transition
Gold Fields concludes $750m bond offering
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.