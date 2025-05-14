Pope Leo will expose the distortions by Maga of true Christian values and the manipulation of the Catholic Church in the US for Donald Trump’s white supremacist agenda. Don’t forget, Christ himself was a refugee.
The pathetic attempt by US vice-president JD Vance of a photo op in front of the previous dying pope to somehow fool people into believing the church supports Maga tells us how low this bunch will go.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Manipulation of Catholic Church
US vice-president tried to fool people into believing the church supports Maga
Your editorial, “A welcome vessel for change” (May 12), refers.
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
EDITORIAL: A welcome vessel for change
CHARLES R STITH: Most powerful American lives in Vatican City, not Washington DC
IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first US pontiff
American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV
