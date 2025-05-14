Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Manipulation of Catholic Church

US vice-president tried to fool people into believing the church supports Maga

14 May 2025 - 14:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US vice president JD Vance. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
US vice president JD Vance. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Your editorial, “A welcome vessel for change” (May 12), refers.

Pope Leo will expose the distortions by Maga of true Christian values and the manipulation of the Catholic Church in the US for Donald Trump’s white supremacist agenda. Don’t forget, Christ himself was a refugee.

The pathetic attempt by US vice-president JD Vance of a photo op in front of the previous dying pope to somehow fool people into believing the church supports Maga tells us how low this bunch will go.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: A welcome vessel for change

The Global South may be disappointed one of their own was not chosen but their agenda remains alive in Pope Leo
Opinion
2 days ago

CHARLES R STITH: Most powerful American lives in Vatican City, not Washington DC

Unlike Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV’s constituency is not defined by one country, but that of 1.4-billion Catholics worldwide
Opinion
2 days ago

IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first US pontiff

World leaders react to the election of the Catholic Church’s new leader
World
5 days ago

American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

First US pontiff spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru and became a cardinal only in 2023
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
OREN KAPLAN: Amsa is collapsing the SA steel ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: The poster children of white ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: State doubles down on rules ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANTHONY HAZELL: Poor education outcomes make ...
Opinion
5.
PAUL MARITZ: Three quick cuts to jump-start the ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Suffer the Christians

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: A welcome vessel for change

Opinion / Editorials

World news in brief: Pope appeals for world peace

World

CHARLES R STITH: Most powerful American lives in Vatican City, not Washington DC

Opinion

IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first US pontiff

World / Americas

American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.