LETTER: Long-time exodus

Afrikaner refugees stretch back to early 20th century

14 May 2025 - 14:25
A statue of H.F Verwoerd is shwon in Kleinfontein, Pretoria. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/FRANCO MEGANNON
The 49 Afrikaners who took up US President Donald Trump’s resettlement offer were not the first Afrikaners to relocate from SA to the western hemisphere (“US welcomes SA refugees who took up Trump’s offer”, May 13).

Between 1902 and 1907, about 800 Afrikaner families accepted the Argentinian minister of agriculture’s invitation to settle in that country. Those Afrikaners, who did not wish to live under British rule after their defeat in the Anglo-Boer War, readily emigrated and were settled in Chubut province of Argentina.

However, after the establishment of the Union of SA, during which Afrikaners regained substantial political power, some of the emigrant Afrikaners returned.

In 1938, during the centenary celebrations of the Great Trek, the Hertzog government encouraged Patagonian Afrikaners to return, and the overwhelming majority of Afrikaners decided to return to the fold here in SA.

Now, just a few hundred Afrikaners are still living in Argentina, very few of whom speak Afrikaans.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

