LETTER: Don’t judge in haste

Given the situation in SA it is small wonder that some decide to leave

14 May 2025 - 16:43
The first group of white South Africans granted refugee status check in for a connecting flight, at Dulles International Airport, in Dulles, Virginia, the US, May 12 2025. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
Tom Eaton’s column, “The poster children of white nationalist grievance mythology” May 13, refers.

We have no idea what any of these people have been through. It is so easy to judge another person, even if you have never met them. And, yes, there is so much rage, rape, theft, violence, corruption against all cultures and races in SA, it is small wonder that some people decide to leave, or are able to leave.

Do you think the ANC really cares about these people leaving other than as optics they can use? Let alone what is happening to poor people in this country? And, yes, black people suffer as well.

Stop all the bad stuff and make the country a better place where people want to live, instead of this constant polarisation and hate.

Bernard Vorster 
Via BusinessLIVE

