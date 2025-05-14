This in the week that record joblessness is reported and a week before the president heads to the US to “set the record straight”. These proposals fly in the face of the president’s claims of inclusiveness and are a red flag to the Trump administration.
When will the penny drop? These racist and draconian laws are holding back investment and economic growth. All references to race must be abolished in government policy and a new model of fostering growth, upliftment and transformation must be crafted that does not discriminate against any racial group. Apartheid definitions and terminology must be relegated to the scrapheap of history.
Michael Blain Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: BEE plans a red flag to US
SA’s racist and draconian laws are holding back investment and growth
Your article, “State plans amendments to tighten broad-based BEE law” (May 14), refers.
