We all need to take cognisance of the reality that the ANC is no longer a political movement but a rent-seeking criminal cabal, focusing solely on enriching those who have appointed themselves to the elite top table.
Above all, the ANC, which knows this reality best, needs a massive and deep self-cleanse, removing almost all of its present senior levels because they are deeply contaminated in this disease; of course this will not happen, because all would fear immediate prosecution.
Jon Quirk Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za.Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC is a criminal cabal
Party enriches those who have appointed themselves to the elite top table
Ghaleb Cachalia’s column, “Let’s stop papering over GNU cracks” (May 12), refers.
We all need to take cognisance of the reality that the ANC is no longer a political movement but a rent-seeking criminal cabal, focusing solely on enriching those who have appointed themselves to the elite top table.
Above all, the ANC, which knows this reality best, needs a massive and deep self-cleanse, removing almost all of its present senior levels because they are deeply contaminated in this disease; of course this will not happen, because all would fear immediate prosecution.
Jon Quirk
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Economic growth vital for DA to continue in GNU, warns Tony Leon
CARTOON: GNU cull-by date
DA ‘optimistic’ but Budget 3.0 still a work in progress
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Economic growth vital for DA to continue in GNU, warns Tony Leon
DA ‘optimistic’ but Budget 3.0 still a work in progress
PATRICK BULGER: Ill-considered equity law is no tonic for growth, jobs
GHALEB CACHALIA: Let’s stop papering over GNU cracks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.