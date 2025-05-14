Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC is a criminal cabal

Party enriches those who have appointed themselves to the elite top table

14 May 2025 - 14:30
Luthuli House, the ANC's head office in Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Ghaleb Cachalia’s column, “Let’s stop papering over GNU cracks” (May 12), refers.

We all need to take cognisance of the reality that the ANC is no longer a political movement but a rent-seeking criminal cabal, focusing solely on enriching those who have appointed themselves to the elite top table.

Above all, the ANC, which knows this reality best, needs a massive and deep self-cleanse, removing almost all of its present senior levels because they are deeply contaminated in this disease; of course this will not happen, because all would fear immediate prosecution.

Jon Quirk
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Economic growth vital for DA to continue in GNU, warns Tony Leon

Coalition will not survive election of Mashatile as ANC leader in 2027, former DA leader says
National
1 day ago

CARTOON: GNU cull-by date

Wednesday, May 14 2025
Opinion
10 hours ago

DA ‘optimistic’ but Budget 3.0 still a work in progress

Party says talks with ANC are ‘heading in right direction’
Politics
1 day ago
