Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Suffer the Christians

13 May 2025 - 15:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pope Leo XI. Picture: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Pope Leo XI. Picture: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Your editorial, “A welcome vessel for change” (May 12), refers.

It’s amusing how everyone on earth with an axe to grind is finding ways to claim the new pope (who’s said precisely nothing about anything so far) as part of their ideological camp.

While I am sure the Catholic Church has much to do sorting out internal challenges, I find it hard to believe that Christ’s so-called vicar on earth will, this time, manage to be so silent on the slaughter of Christians around the world — once again at historically significant levels.

Leo and the Left’s orange monster might have more in common than the chatterati think.

Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number

EDITORIAL: A welcome vessel for change

The Global South may be disappointed one of their own was not chosen but their agenda remains alive in Pope Leo
Opinion
1 day ago

World news in brief: Pope appeals for world peace

Concern over reduced disaster agency training, Stansted Airport hit by IT bugs and air traffic problems at Newark
World
2 days ago

CHARLES R STITH: Most powerful American lives in Vatican City, not Washington DC

Unlike Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV’s constituency is not defined by one country, but that of 1.4-billion Catholics worldwide
Opinion
1 day ago

IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first US pontiff

World leaders react to the election of the Catholic Church’s new leader
World
5 days ago

American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

First US pontiff spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru and became a cardinal only in 2023
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: The poster children of white ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PAUL MARITZ: Three quick cuts to jump-start the ...
Opinion
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: State doubles down on rules ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRISTOPHER RUTLEDGE: DA’s assault on employment ...
Opinion
5.
ANTHONY HAZELL: Poor education outcomes make ...
Opinion

Related Articles

World news in brief: Pope appeals for world peace

World

CHARLES R STITH: Most powerful American lives in Vatican City, not Washington DC

Opinion

IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first US pontiff

World / Americas

American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.