It’s amusing how everyone on earth with an axe to grind is finding ways to claim the new pope (who’s said precisely nothing about anything so far) as part of their ideological camp.
While I am sure the Catholic Church has much to do sorting out internal challenges, I find it hard to believe that Christ’s so-called vicar on earth will, this time, manage to be so silent on the slaughter of Christians around the world — once again at historically significant levels.
Leo and the Left’s orange monster might have more in common than the chatterati think.
Stuart Meyer Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number
LETTER: Suffer the Christians
Your editorial, “A welcome vessel for change” (May 12), refers.
It’s amusing how everyone on earth with an axe to grind is finding ways to claim the new pope (who’s said precisely nothing about anything so far) as part of their ideological camp.
While I am sure the Catholic Church has much to do sorting out internal challenges, I find it hard to believe that Christ’s so-called vicar on earth will, this time, manage to be so silent on the slaughter of Christians around the world — once again at historically significant levels.
Leo and the Left’s orange monster might have more in common than the chatterati think.
Stuart Meyer
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number
EDITORIAL: A welcome vessel for change
World news in brief: Pope appeals for world peace
CHARLES R STITH: Most powerful American lives in Vatican City, not Washington DC
IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first US pontiff
American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
World news in brief: Pope appeals for world peace
CHARLES R STITH: Most powerful American lives in Vatican City, not Washington DC
IN QUOTES: Global reaction to Pope Leo, the first US pontiff
American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.