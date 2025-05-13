Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Petty politicking

SA is trapped in vicious cycle while taxpayers foot bill

13 May 2025 - 15:19
The government of national unity. File photo: SUPPLIED
The government of national unity. File photo: SUPPLIED

SA is relegated to being a budget-less state by petty politicking in the government of national unity (GNU).

This situation presents a window on the workings of the GNU, showing it to be full of whims. Put simply, the GNU is too fickle and out of kilter. It’s too disunited to redress the imbalances in society or even achieve inclusive economic growth.

Worse still, skewed priorities, wasteful expenditure and unbridled corruption continue to perpetuate misgovernance. No wonder service delivery is on the decline.

Ethical controversies continue to derail the socioeconomic transformation and derelicts are unashamed of their wayward disregard for discretion. Public confidence in the government’s renewal project is down in the dumps to the point where a legitimate protest would descend into incineration. It’s a vicious circle, leading us to pay for whatever losses through raised taxes or otherwise.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

