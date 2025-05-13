Many South Africans, of different political persuasions, colours and creeds, would find it hard to contradict the proposition that the state of governance in SA is one of chaos, confusion, conflict and cover-ups. The dysfunctionality and incompetence of the government is experienced daily in their lives, homes and businesses.
Media viewers, readers and listeners are confronted with a tsunami of reports of uncontrolled crime and corruption, foreign policy blunders, a disintegrating defence force, carelessly neglected maintenance and development of logistical infrastructure, widespread chronic basic service delivery failures, malfunctioning hospitals and clinics and inadequate and underperforming educational facilities, institutions and personnel.
The recent budget debacle has left our country in a shameful state of fiscal confusion. Economic growth is hopelessly inadequate and most citizens are getting poorer daily.
Crises, complications and controversies dominate the ill-constructed government of national unity, with political and party representatives persistently indulging in personal insults, deprecating remarks and destructive political posturing and point scoring.
It shows little hope of creating a sustainable, prosperous and progressive nation with a growing economy and an efficient, decisive and globally respected government. SA needs another kind of government.
“Opposition” dissenting MPs, including those in the GNU, should make use of the most powerful parliamentary tool they possess and table a motion of no confidence in this politically muddled and internally divisive government. If it succeeds we will have a new election. But at the very least, it should result in a more appropriate rearrangement of the governmental deck chairs and produce a newly constructed coalition better able to steer SA away from disaster and towards success.
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: Motion of no confidence needed
Dissenting MPs should make use of the most powerful parliamentary tool they possess
David Gant
Kenilworth
