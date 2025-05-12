About 30 years ago, while attending a Joburg libertarian supper club, someone raised the question of workplace discrimination. As a believer in equality, I made the point that an employer should not be allowed to discriminate on the basis of race. However, a wise libertarian asked me why not. He asked me what I thought the result would be if a company chose to hire only blondes. I quickly saw this would backfire and the point has stuck with me for 30 years. Prejudice has a price.
Walter Williams’ 1990 book South Africa’s War Against Capitalism highlighted the success of black businessmen and black labour more generally. He pointed out how the apartheid state had to pass egregious laws to stop capitalist firms hiring black staff, laws so unjust they were judged a crime against humanity. The whole saga of job reservations for whites was a study in how the state had to forcibly stop employers and employees from finding each other.
Why then does the ANC believe business needs to be coerced into transformation hiring when it took the entire force of the apartheid state to stop this happening naturally?
SA’s people, black and white, need to be trusted. Formally white-biased employers are incentivised to change the racial demographic of their companies not because it’s the right thing to do but because it makes economic sense.
Laws aren’t required to make transformation happen. History shows they were required to stop it from happening.
Neil Emerick Free Market Foundation
LETTER: Inevitable transformation
Laws aren’t required to make transformation happen
