Jackson’s parents were nonconforming Presbyterians from Northern Ireland who, persecuted by the Protestant Ascendency, migrated to the American colonies. Facing hardship, Presbyterian ministers in a real sense likened their flocks to the Children of Israel in the wilderness seeking a promised land. Intense ideals of democracy, the separation of church and state, small government and a hatred of wealthy elites accompanied them, eventually becoming enshrined in the US constitution.
Jackson saw to it that the charter of the Second Bank of the US was not renewed in 1832 because to him it was unconstitutional. The unbridled printing of money gave too much power to an elite, which led inevitably to “Big Government” and the exploitation of small farmers and tradespeople. It is not difficult to view today’s Federal Reserve in a similar light. Do Trump’s rants against Fed chair Jerome Powell on X mean that he simply wants a pliant chair, or rather that he wants to get rid of the institution in its entirety?
As no Federal Reserve would entail, at the least, a return to sound money, it would be the end of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency and of all other debt-laden fiat currencies as well. Is the rising gold price a premonition? Is it possible that the preaching of virtually unknown rural Irish ministers could cause a global revolution about 200 years after their deaths?
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments toletters@businesslive.co.za.Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Andrew Jackson’s legacy threat
Donald Trump’s hero worship of the former US president is somewhat disturbing
Tristen Taylor’s article, “Trump administration in Washington is channelling an 1860s mindset” (May 8) detailing Donald Trump and JD Vance’s hero worship of former US president Andrew Jackson, is somewhat disturbing.
Jackson’s parents were nonconforming Presbyterians from Northern Ireland who, persecuted by the Protestant Ascendency, migrated to the American colonies. Facing hardship, Presbyterian ministers in a real sense likened their flocks to the Children of Israel in the wilderness seeking a promised land. Intense ideals of democracy, the separation of church and state, small government and a hatred of wealthy elites accompanied them, eventually becoming enshrined in the US constitution.
Jackson saw to it that the charter of the Second Bank of the US was not renewed in 1832 because to him it was unconstitutional. The unbridled printing of money gave too much power to an elite, which led inevitably to “Big Government” and the exploitation of small farmers and tradespeople. It is not difficult to view today’s Federal Reserve in a similar light. Do Trump’s rants against Fed chair Jerome Powell on X mean that he simply wants a pliant chair, or rather that he wants to get rid of the institution in its entirety?
As no Federal Reserve would entail, at the least, a return to sound money, it would be the end of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency and of all other debt-laden fiat currencies as well. Is the rising gold price a premonition? Is it possible that the preaching of virtually unknown rural Irish ministers could cause a global revolution about 200 years after their deaths?
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Trump administration is channelling an 1860s mindset
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Trump administration is channelling an 1860s mindset
EDITORIAL: World loses a humanist
Vance and Modi welcome ‘significant’ progress on India-US trade deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.