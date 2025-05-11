Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wealth tax will affect jobs

Finance minister’s warning is spot on and should ring a bell with regard to other types of legislation

11 May 2025 - 14:53
Picture: 123RF
The article , “SA’s richest have assets of about R400bn (May 8), refers.

The warning from our finance minister is absolutely spot on and should ring a bell with regard to other types of legislation.

In essence, the Employment Equity Amendment Act, with its harsh built-in fines, has caused many in the business community to echo the same sentiments as the finance minister.

In my daily discussions with owners of medium-sized businesses, they have all echoed the sentiment that should the targets set by the minister of employment & labour be implemented, they will seriously consider relocating their entire business abroad. 

Not only will this affect income tax collection but it will certainly affect employment over the next few years.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA employment & labour spokesperson

LETTER: Equality also applies to proficiency

Employment equity also means being suitably competent
PETER BRUCE: Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?

Conversations about actual growth won’t take place inside either the ANC or its coalition partner
ANC slams DA legal action as anti-transformation

DA is challenging introduction numerical targets  for employment equity, saying the law is based on  race and hinders jobs growth
