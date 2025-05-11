Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Service delivery fantasy

National government can’t deliver properly so what chance does local government have?

11 May 2025 - 17:21
The National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Your article, “Treasury dangles R54bn service delivery carrot at metros” (May 8), refers

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if even a small percentage of this could be delivered but we would obviously be living in cloud-cuckoo land if we believed any improvement can be delivered in the next 10 years.

For instance, how can anyone in government say: “The reforms aim to create fully integrated utilities with professional managements that are fully accountable for delivering the services, collecting the revenues and looking after and investing in the assets”?

The national government can’t deliver anything properly and honestly, so what chance does local government have?

Charles Parr
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Treasury dangles R54bn service delivery carrot at metros

Treasury will offer money over the next six years provided municipalities ring-fence revenue generated from utilities
Economy
3 days ago
