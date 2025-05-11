Wouldn’t it be wonderful if even a small percentage of this could be delivered but we would obviously be living in cloud-cuckoo land if we believed any improvement can be delivered in the next 10 years.
LETTER: Service delivery fantasy
National government can’t deliver properly so what chance does local government have?
Your article, “Treasury dangles R54bn service delivery carrot at metros” (May 8), refers
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if even a small percentage of this could be delivered but we would obviously be living in cloud-cuckoo land if we believed any improvement can be delivered in the next 10 years.
For instance, how can anyone in government say: “The reforms aim to create fully integrated utilities with professional managements that are fully accountable for delivering the services, collecting the revenues and looking after and investing in the assets”?
The national government can’t deliver anything properly and honestly, so what chance does local government have?
Charles Parr
Via BusinessLIVE
Treasury dangles R54bn service delivery carrot at metros
