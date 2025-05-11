Smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
It’s true. Money talks, bulldust walks.
The man from above instructs the Catholic Church to “choose the right Pope”. Then it takes the cardinals just four rounds of voting to do it. And, fortuitously, they found the right man.
A white man from America. Talk of whiteness and white manhood reigning supreme. Even the church is not immune from the influence of testosterone, politics and money.
Mpumelelo Sati Via email
LETTER: Dubious pope selection process
Even the church is not immune from politics and money
