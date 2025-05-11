LETTER: Business Day a great newspaper

It’s a great newspaper, Business Day. I recommend anyone to “read it for meaning”.
The articles themselves are carefully selected and placed: the more carefully I read them, the more “meaning” I get. Most columns selected have been written with great thought — irrespective of their direction.
Congratulations for providing a worthy newspaper. Audio versions don’t allow this.
Roger Briggs Via email
