LETTER: Business Day a great newspaper

11 May 2025 - 13:59
It’s a great newspaper, Business Day. I recommend anyone to “read it for meaning”.

The articles themselves are carefully selected and placed: the more carefully I read them, the more “meaning” I get. Most columns selected have been written with great thought — irrespective of their direction.

Congratulations for providing a worthy newspaper. Audio versions don’t allow this.

Roger Briggs
Via email

