Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC not immune to facts

The party has reached unplumbed depths of incompetence

11 May 2025 - 14:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The SA Air Force is no more. Only six aircraft are flying. And this is not due to colonialism, apartheid or the West.

Our erstwhile governing party, the ANC, has no place to hide. They are spared humiliation, however, as they are immune to feelings of shame. But they are not immune to cold facts. The ANC is hopeless and has reached unplumbed depths of incompetence.

Do we really now want the ANCs latest dream (rather, nightmare) — a nationalised heath service: the NHI?

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC holds economic cards

DA is nowhere near having any power over the levers that effect the economy
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Treat the cause, not the symptoms

The ANC and its policies remain the main obstacle to growth
Opinion
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA succession race key to future coalitions

The party holds internal elections in 11 months and its leadership choices will have far-reaching implications
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: DA succession race key to future ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
HILARY JOFFE: New phase could dilute Operation ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Operation Vulindlela will have to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRIS THURMAN: Seeing art literally with new eyes
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SWAZI TSHABALALA: Lift Africa — infrastructure is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

PATRICK BULGER: Ill-considered equity law is no tonic for growth, jobs

Opinion

LETTER: ANC holds economic cards

Opinion / Letters

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA succession race key to future coalitions

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.