The SA Air Force is no more. Only six aircraft are flying. And this is not due to colonialism, apartheid or the West.
Our erstwhile governing party, the ANC, has no place to hide. They are spared humiliation, however, as they are immune to feelings of shame. But they are not immune to cold facts. The ANC is hopeless and has reached unplumbed depths of incompetence.
Do we really now want the ANCs latest dream (rather, nightmare) — a nationalised heath service: the NHI?
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: ANC not immune to facts
The party has reached unplumbed depths of incompetence
