Paul Mashatile will be the death knell for the ANC if he is elected leader, and there is no other ANC leader in sight who would be acceptable to the guys who fill the ANC’s begging bowls. It’s a problem.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis would be a great choice for the DA, but I wouldn’t want him to take his eye off the Western Cape. It will be interesting to see what happens.
LETTER: ANC and DA face leadership predicament
Mashatile will be the end of the ANC and Hill-Lewis best left in Western Cape
Natasha Marrian’s column, “DA succession race key to future coalitions” (May 9), refers.
Andrea Robertson
via BusinessLIVE
