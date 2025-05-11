Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC and DA face leadership predicament

Mashatile will be the end of the ANC and Hill-Lewis best left in Western Cape

11 May 2025 - 15:49
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Deputy president Paul Mashatile. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FRENNIE SHIVAMBU
Deputy president Paul Mashatile. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FRENNIE SHIVAMBU

Natasha Marrian’s column, “DA succession race key to future coalitions” (May 9), refers.

Paul Mashatile will be the death knell for the ANC if he is elected leader, and there is no other ANC leader in sight who would be acceptable to the guys who fill the ANC’s begging bowls. It’s a problem.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis would be a great choice for the DA, but I wouldn’t want him to take his eye off the Western Cape. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Andrea Robertson
via BusinessLIVE

Former DA chief whip Douglas Gibson dies

A former SA ambassador to Thailand, Gibson was ‘a great South African’, said DA leader John Steenhuisen
National
2 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA succession race key to future coalitions

The party holds internal elections in 11 months and its leadership choices will have far-reaching implications
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: DA lacks growth tools

Party is unable to implement the changes it knows would work nationally
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Treat the cause, not the symptoms

The ANC and its policies remain the main obstacle to growth
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?

Conversations about actual growth won’t take place inside either the ANC or its coalition partner
Opinion
3 days ago

ANC slams DA legal action as anti-transformation

DA is challenging introduction numerical targets  for employment equity, saying the law is based on  race and hinders jobs growth
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: DA succession race key to future ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
HILARY JOFFE: New phase could dilute Operation ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Operation Vulindlela will have to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRIS THURMAN: Seeing art literally with new eyes
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SWAZI TSHABALALA: Lift Africa — infrastructure is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: ANC holds economic cards

Opinion / Letters

NATASHA MARRIAN: DA succession race key to future coalitions

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: DA lacks growth tools

Opinion / Letters

PETER BRUCE: Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?

Opinion / Columnists

ANC slams DA legal action as anti-transformation

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.