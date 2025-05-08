DA leader John Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE/ GCIS
Peter Bruce’s criticism of the DA — that it has focused on ANC corruption, incompetence and greed instead of investment and growth — is about as sensible as saying to someone with a broken leg “Let’s focus on your running the 100m and not worry about your broken leg!” (“Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?”, May 8).
The ANC’s incompetence, corruption and damaging “inclusive” BEE policies are the major impediment to growth and investment. There will be little change until we first fix this broken leg. Only then can we get into our stride and run the race for growth and investment.
Jonathan Schrire Kenilworth
LETTER: Treat the cause, not the symptoms
The ANC and its policies remain the main obstacle to growth
PETER BRUCE: Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?
GUGU LOURIE: GNU is failing SA’s digital future
Constitutional Court rules in favour of dual citizenship
