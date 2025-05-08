Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Treat the cause, not the symptoms

The ANC and its policies remain the main obstacle to growth

08 May 2025 - 17:09
DA leader John Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE/ GCIS
Peter Bruce’s criticism of the DA — that it has focused on ANC corruption, incompetence and greed instead of investment and growth — is about as sensible as saying to someone with a broken leg “Let’s focus on your running the 100m and not worry about your broken leg!” (“Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?”, May 8).

The ANC’s incompetence, corruption and damaging “inclusive” BEE policies are the major impediment to growth and investment. There will be little change until we first fix this broken leg. Only then can we get into our stride and run the race for growth and investment.

Jonathan Schrire
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?

Conversations about actual growth won’t take place inside either the ANC or its coalition partner
12 hours ago

GUGU LOURIE: GNU is failing  SA’s digital future

There is no urgency to modernise or scrap prehistoric ICT legislation
12 hours ago

Constitutional Court rules in favour of dual citizenship

Top court confirms SCA orders declaring a provision of the Citizenship Act unlawful
1 day ago
