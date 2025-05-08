It seems a bit unfair to claim that the DA lacks understanding of economic growth. Consider its achievements in the Western Cape: highest growth and lowest unemployment.
LETTER: DA lacks growth tools
Party is unable to implement the changes it knows would work nationally
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?”, May 8).
It seems a bit unfair to claim that the DA lacks understanding of economic growth. Consider its achievements in the Western Cape: highest growth and lowest unemployment.
This clearly demonstrates the party’s capability. Unfortunately, it lacks the necessary tools to implement the changes it knows would work on a national level.
Guyck Van Heerden
Via BusinessLIVE
