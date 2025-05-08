Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA lacks growth tools

Party is unable to implement the changes it knows would work nationally

08 May 2025 - 16:41
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?”, May 8).

It seems a bit unfair to claim that the DA lacks understanding of economic growth. Consider its achievements in the Western Cape: highest growth and lowest unemployment.

This clearly demonstrates the party’s capability. Unfortunately, it lacks the necessary tools to implement the changes it knows would work on a national level.

Guyck Van Heerden
Via BusinessLIVE

