As all sane observers have noted, everything Donald Trump touches first turns orange, then dies. I would argue that voters reacted against raw stupidity, bully cruelty and ignorance without bounds. That 44% of Americans still think he is doing a great job tells you everything you need to know about America, and his mindless cultists.
Rasmus Jensen Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Trump’s stupidity
As sane observers have noted, everything the US president touches first turns orange, then dies
Your editorial opinion, “New leaders benefit from anti-Trump platform”, May 7, refers.
