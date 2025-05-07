Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump’s stupidity

As sane observers have noted, everything the US president touches first turns orange, then dies

07 May 2025 - 16:06
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Your editorial opinion, “New leaders benefit from anti-Trump platform”, May 7, refers.

As all sane observers have noted, everything Donald Trump touches first turns orange, then dies. I would argue that voters reacted against raw stupidity, bully cruelty and ignorance without bounds. That 44% of Americans still think he is doing a great job tells you everything you need to know about America, and his mindless cultists.

Rasmus Jensen
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Falsehoods about Israel abound

Describing Israel’s actions as ‘genocide’ is not true, no matter how many times commentators say it
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Israel throws out rule book as it exacts revenge

Facts show the government is not adhering to accepted laws of engagement in Gaza
Opinion
19 hours ago

LETTER: Last roll of dice for ANC cadres

Are new race-based, anti-business laws its frantic bid to access funding as support collapses?
Opinion
2 days ago
