LETTER: Transformation has become a euphemism

07 May 2025 - 16:49
The FW de Klerk Foundation’s Ismail Joosub writes that “SA has always been a country of bold experiments” (“Transformation must expand opportunity, not limit it”, May 7). Experiments gone wrong, judging by the state of our country. It’s a disgrace and only supports Afropessimism.

The meaning of transformation has been turned on its head. It’s a euphemism for disposing of white and minority capabilities and replacing them with black incapacity and destruction of a country.

Meanwhile the world has to pretend all is in order. It is madness.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

DA not in GNU to please the ANC, says Zille

Latest court action comes after the challenges to the VAT increase and a number of other laws
2 days ago

Brave Group announces it is now 100% black-owned

The acquisition by CEO Musa Kalenga and chairperson Andile Khumalo marks a milestone in South Africa’s advertising transformation
5 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Racial ‘empowerment’ an insult to growing ranks of hungry people

Tau’s Transformation Fund will be another feature of the policy edifice blocking SA’s way to success and wellbeing
2 days ago
