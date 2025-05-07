LETTER: Transformation has become a euphemism

The FW de Klerk Foundation’s Ismail Joosub writes that “SA has always been a country of bold experiments” (“Transformation must expand opportunity, not limit it”, May 7). Experiments gone wrong, judging by the state of our country. It’s a disgrace and only supports Afropessimism.
The meaning of transformation has been turned on its head. It’s a euphemism for disposing of white and minority capabilities and replacing them with black incapacity and destruction of a country.
Meanwhile the world has to pretend all is in order. It is madness.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
