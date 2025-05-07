Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Realistic growth number needed

Transformation will initially bring with it a cost factor

07 May 2025 - 15:56
Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
Moody’s Ratings has cut SA’s projected growth rate to 1.5% from 1.7% previously. The IMF suggests a figure of 1%.

SA’s average growth rate over the last 10 years, most of it under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has been slightly below 1%.

Lately, Ramaphosa and his lieutenants seem obsessed with transformation in the workplace. By its very nature such transformation will initially bring with it a cost factor. Then throw in the economic stress resulting from Donald Trump’s aggressive actions against us and I would suggest our growth rate will drop one or two decimal points below 1%.

Our embarrassing budget attempts to date require a realistic practical growth number this time.

David Wolpert
Sydney

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Moody’s cuts SA growth forecast to 1.5%

In its global outlook, the ratings agency expects the world economy to expand by just 1.9% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026
Economy
20 hours ago
