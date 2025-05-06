Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump stands up to ‘woke’ oppression

06 May 2025 - 17:10
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLS
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLS

Jorge Heine is clearly a leftist woke disciple, resisting the new wave of nations waking up to independence from China and bringing manufacturing back into their countries (“The renewed impetus of active nonalignment under Trump 2.0”, May 5).

If, according to him, this is such a wrong ideology, why is the West turning to conservative values with nationalist priorities? The days of open borders into Western counties and free dumping grounds for Chinese goods are over, all thanks to US President Donald Trump.

Andy Rodgers
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

