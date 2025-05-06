If, according to him, this is such a wrong ideology, why is the West turning to conservative values with nationalist priorities? The days of open borders into Western counties and free dumping grounds for Chinese goods are over, all thanks to US President Donald Trump.
Andy Rodgers Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Trump stands up to ‘woke’ oppression
Jorge Heine is clearly a leftist woke disciple, resisting the new wave of nations waking up to independence from China and bringing manufacturing back into their countries (“The renewed impetus of active nonalignment under Trump 2.0”, May 5).
Andy Rodgers
