In his letter John Hepton stated that the Transnet tender process for the Durban Container Terminal Port 2 was tainted by corruption, without providing a stitch of evidence (“ICTSI deal stinks”, May 5). To be very clear, the process was fair, transparent and vigorous. This has been attested to by independent auditors.
As a global operator of container terminals ICTSI has dealt with tender processes to operate terminals as private operators in countries as diverse as China, Australia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil. The SA tender process was run professionally and at no point did we interfere in its independence as the author suggests.
Our bid of R12bn to run the 25-year concession is based on our belief that there is true value to unlock for SA by running its largest container terminal in line with international standards.
On May 5 we also released our first-quarter financial results, which shows we have the financial standing to be a sound partner for Transnet and SA.
Hans-Ole Madsen Regional head, ICTSI
LETTER: Tender process above board
Writer provides no evidence for statement that graft taints tender for Durban Port
