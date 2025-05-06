Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tender process above board

Writer provides no evidence for statement that graft taints tender for Durban Port

06 May 2025 - 16:57
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: CHRIS BARRON
Picture: CHRIS BARRON

In his letter John Hepton stated that the Transnet tender process for the Durban Container Terminal Port 2 was tainted by corruption, without providing a stitch of evidence (“ICTSI deal stinks”, May 5). To be very clear, the process was fair, transparent and vigorous. This has been attested to by independent auditors. 

As a global operator of container terminals ICTSI has dealt with tender processes to operate terminals as private operators in countries as diverse as China, Australia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil. The SA tender process was run professionally and at no point did we interfere in its independence as the author suggests.

Our bid of R12bn to run the 25-year concession is based on our belief that there is true value to unlock for SA by running its largest container terminal in line with international standards.

On May 5 we also released our first-quarter financial results, which shows we have the financial standing to be a sound partner for Transnet and SA.

Hans-Ole Madsen
Regional head, ICTSI

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

More accused agree to pay back state in Transnet’s R33m straw tender

Special Investigating Unit makes headway in  disposable breathalyser case
National
1 week ago

Kumba hails progress at Transnet

Improved railway performance underpins miner’s 6% increase in quarterly sales volumes
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Strike looms as Transnet wage talks fail

Business Day TV speaks to Untu spokesperson Atenkosi Plaatjie
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Racial ‘empowerment’ an insult to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Tell the DA kids to behave, Father ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Rising gold price sends a ...
Opinion
4.
Shouldn’t the public know about Canada’s R1.68bn ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: The Malta Job part II — the wild ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Transnet ramps up private sector participation at Durban port

National

Transnet rails at failed Durban port bidder

National

Transnet union threatens crippling strike

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.