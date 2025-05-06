Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Messy, but democratic

Anyone who voted for a party other than the ANC in effect helped to block the proposed VAT hike

06 May 2025 - 18:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana leaves a pre-budget press conference in Cape Town, February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana leaves a pre-budget press conference in Cape Town, February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

For the first time in 31 years a national budget in SA was not rubber-stamped through the various parliamentary committees by one political party.

That the country will be presented with a third budget on May 21 has not helped assuage general market jitters regarding the future of the government of national unity (GNU). However, the elevated scrutiny of, and marked increase interest in, the budget and related processes bodes well for future oversight and accountability, as well as for the budget content itself.

In the 2024 election anyone who voted for a party other than the ANC in effect managed to block the proposed VAT increase — and influenced the overall budget drafting and approval processes. This is vital reinforcement of the democratic mechanism in SA; the notion that voting in an election has a measurable impact in a country’s democracy and governance matters.

For citizens to see that their vote carries true weight is vital if SA’s trend of declining overall voter participation in elections is to be arrested and possibly reversed.

While the budget process this year has been messy and uncertain, that is part of democracy. Perhaps we don’t always want to accept or acknowledge the messiness of democracy, but it is orders of magnitude better (especially morally) than the alternatives.

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DA not in GNU to please the ANC, says Zille

Latest court action comes after the challenges to the VAT increase and a number of other laws
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Tell the DA kids to behave, Father Fiks!

Furious with those responsible for the state of this country — the DA — they told Mbalula they needed to be ejected
Opinion
13 hours ago

ANC slams DA legal action as anti-transformation

DA is challenging introduction numerical targets  for employment equity, saying the law is based on  race and hinders jobs growth
Politics
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Back to the drawing board for a ‘saleable budget’

Finance minister says lessons have been learnt and there will now be a more consultative process
Opinion
1 day ago
