Criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government does not imply the same for Israeli citizens — recent polls suggest 70% disagree with their government’s actions. Support for Palestinians also does not imply support for Hamas, whose actions on October 7 2023 were reprehensible and rightly condemned.
However, the facts speak louder than rhetoric. Authoritative research estimates that 80% of the more than 50,000 Palestinians who have been killed in Gaza are civilians, the majority women and children. This includes 166 journalists, 120 academics and more than 224 humanitarian workers, including 179 members of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.
Arrest warrants have been issued by the International Criminal Court for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel maintains a blockade preventing humanitarian aid into Gaza to starve Palestinians into submission.
Right-wing members of the Israeli cabinet are known for their extreme Zionist views and often call for the destruction of Gaza, while supporting violent and illegal Israeli settler occupation of the West Bank. The British government considered sanctioning both in 2024.
As an example of the Israeli Defence Forces’ policy of “shoot first”, nearly a fifth of Israeli fatalities have been due to friendly fire, including the shooting and killing of escaped hostages.
This doesn’t read like the record of a government fighting according to the accepted laws of engagement, rather it is one driven by a messianic need for revenge.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Israel throws out rule book as it exacts revenge
Facts show the government is not adhering to accepted laws of engagement in Gaza
Israel’s recent declaration that it will reoccupy Gaza might give David Wolpert pause for thought (“Falsehoods about Israel abound”, May 6).
Bernard Benson
Parklands
Trump administration halts new research grants to Harvard
