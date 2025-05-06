Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Genocide in Gaza

Israel is carrying out acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention

06 May 2025 - 20:38
Palestinians walk near rubble of houses destroyed during Israeli strikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HATEM KHALED
Palestinians walk near rubble of houses destroyed during Israeli strikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HATEM KHALED

David Wolpert’s letter was devoid of logic (“Falsehoods about Israel abound”, May 5). Just because the Israeli Defense Forces have not murdered every single Palestinian doesn’t mean it isn’t a genocide. The Genocide Convention defines genocide as the commission of acts committed with intent to destroy — in whole or in part — a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, including:

  • Killing members of the group.
  • Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group.
  • Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.

Every one of these is evident in Gaza. Israeli political and military leaders have declared their intent to obliterate Palestinians, and the evidence of this being enacted is growing, as has been ventilated at the International Court of Justice, in earlier and in current cases.

On Sunday night, Israel’s cabinet planned operations to occupy all of Gaza, flatten any building that remains standing and displace virtually the entire population of 2-million people.

The killing of more than 60,000 people, mainly women and children, destroying virtually every home, medical structure and food production facility, and starving a population, are acts of genocide — called as such by scholars such as Omer Bartov, Amos Goldberg, Amnesty International and many others, who are far better qualified than an Israel apologist to judge.

Shuaib Manjra
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Falsehoods about Israel abound

Describing Israel’s actions as ‘genocide’ is not true, no matter how many times commentators say it
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Israel throws out rule book as it exacts revenge

Facts show the government is not adhering to accepted laws of engagement in Gaza
Opinion
49 minutes ago

Israel’s cabinet votes to expand Gaza ground offensive

Humanitarian agencies condemn Israel’s new aid plans as IDF prepares to call up reservists by the thousands
World
1 day ago

Gazans aghast over Israel’s plan to expand campaign

Premier Benjamin Netanyahu says the operation will involve holding seized territories and moving Palestinians ‘for their own safety’
World
5 hours ago

Looting of Gaza stores caused by desperation, say aid workers

Kitchens that feed hundreds of thousands risk closure two months after Israel cut supplies to the territory
World
5 days ago

Israel has obligation to allow aid into Gaza, World Court hears

Palestinian envoy tells International Court of Justice Israel uses aid as ‘weapon of war’
World
1 week ago
