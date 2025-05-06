LETTER: Genocide in Gaza

Palestinians walk near rubble of houses destroyed during Israeli strikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HATEM KHALED
David Wolpert’s letter was devoid of logic (“Falsehoods about Israel abound”, May 5). Just because the Israeli Defense Forces have not murdered every single Palestinian doesn’t mean it isn’t a genocide. The Genocide Convention defines genocide as the commission of acts committed with intent to destroy — in whole or in part — a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, including:
Killing members of the group.
Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group.
Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.
Every one of these is evident in Gaza. Israeli political and military leaders have declared their intent to obliterate Palestinians, and the evidence of this being enacted is growing, as has been ventilated at the International Court of Justice, in earlier and in current cases.
On Sunday night, Israel’s cabinet planned operations to occupy all of Gaza, flatten any building that remains standing and displace virtually the entire population of 2-million people.
The killing of more than 60,000 people, mainly women and children, destroying virtually every home, medical structure and food production facility, and starving a population, are acts of genocide — called as such by scholars such as Omer Bartov, Amos Goldberg, Amnesty International and many others, who are far better qualified than an Israel apologist to judge.
Shuaib Manjra Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
