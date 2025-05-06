Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Equality also applies to proficiency

Employment equity also means being suitably competent

06 May 2025 - 17:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WERNER HILLS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: WERNER HILLS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the Employment Equity Amendment Act from DA attack, saying the majority of top management jobs in the private sector are still held by white males.

This true observation raises two crucial issues. The constitution enjoins racial representivity in the public sector, but only requires “equality” in the private sector. It is strongly arguable that this means equality of competence, not equality of colour. Equality of competence cannot be conjured up by race quotas, or enforceable “targets” as the ANC prefers it.

Surely the president has seen the dire straits state-owned enterprises are in compared to the private sector? It’s not that the private sector has transformed too slowly — it’s that the state sector has transformed too fast.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PODCAST | Employment equity targets — should business be worried?

Evan Pickworth talks to Baker McKenzie labour expert Johan Botes
National
5 hours ago

DA not in GNU to please the ANC, says Zille

Latest court action comes after the challenges to the VAT increase and a number of other laws
National
1 day ago

DA heads to court to challenge ‘rigid national race quotas’

Sakeliga and the National Employers’ Association of SA have also vowed to legally challenge equity act
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Racial ‘empowerment’ an insult to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Tell the DA kids to behave, Father ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Rising gold price sends a ...
Opinion
4.
Shouldn’t the public know about Canada’s R1.68bn ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: The Malta Job part II — the wild ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PODCAST | Employment equity targets — should business be worried?

National / Labour

DA not in GNU to please the ANC, says Zille

National

DA heads to court to challenge ‘rigid national race quotas’

National

PIET LE ROUX AND GERHARD PAPENFUS: New race quotas — a full-scale attack on ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.