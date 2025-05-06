President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the Employment Equity Amendment Act from DA attack, saying the majority of top management jobs in the private sector are still held by white males.
This true observation raises two crucial issues. The constitution enjoins racial representivity in the public sector, but only requires “equality” in the private sector. It is strongly arguable that this means equality of competence, not equality of colour. Equality of competence cannot be conjured up by race quotas, or enforceable “targets” as the ANC prefers it.
Surely the president has seen the dire straits state-owned enterprises are in compared to the private sector? It’s not that the private sector has transformed too slowly — it’s that the state sector has transformed too fast.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: Equality also applies to proficiency
Employment equity also means being suitably competent
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
