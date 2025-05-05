Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zondo cancelled most presidential candidates

Jailing all those implicated in the inquiry would eliminate most possible successors

05 May 2025 - 15:44
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“Misdirection of the ANC’s succession battle”, May 2).

A good start would be to follow through on the Zondo report, and ensure all the miscreants are jailed. This would narrow the field of possible candidates by almost, if not exactly, 100% of candidates potentially standing.

The ANC needs a clean sweep-out of the Augean stables — the stench is overpowering, and the world is watching.

Jon Quirk
Via BusinessLIVE

