A good start would be to follow through on the Zondo report, and ensure all the miscreants are jailed. This would narrow the field of possible candidates by almost, if not exactly, 100% of candidates potentially standing.
The ANC needs a clean sweep-out of the Augean stables — the stench is overpowering, and the world is watching.
Jon Quirk Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Zondo cancelled most presidential candidates
Jailing all those implicated in the inquiry would eliminate most possible successors
