LETTER: Last roll of dice for ANC cadres

Are new race-based, anti-business laws its frantic bid to access funding as support collapses?

05 May 2025 - 15:39
It seems as if the ANC is quite powerless to stop the erosion of its support everywhere, but particularly in KwaZulu-Natal (“Misdirection of the ANC’s succession battle”, May 2).

Is that the reason we have seen over the last year a virtual plethora of race-based, anti-business laws, hoping to mop up the last remaining vestiges of funding for an increasingly panic-stricken and moribund group of ANC cadres?

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

