Sandra Goldberg Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Last roll of dice for ANC cadres
Are new race-based, anti-business laws its frantic bid to access funding as support collapses?
It seems as if the ANC is quite powerless to stop the erosion of its support everywhere, but particularly in KwaZulu-Natal (“Misdirection of the ANC’s succession battle”, May 2).
Is that the reason we have seen over the last year a virtual plethora of race-based, anti-business laws, hoping to mop up the last remaining vestiges of funding for an increasingly panic-stricken and moribund group of ANC cadres?
Sandra Goldberg
