LETTER: ICTSI deal stinks

Let’s hope the court sees through Transnet’s decision on its preferred bidder for Durban operations

05 May 2025 - 15:32
What is the point of having a 0.4 solvency bidding requirement when Transnet doesn’t consider it necessary when it involves its preferred bidder, International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI)? (“Transnet rails at failed Durban port bidder”, May 5).

This stinks, and there are obviously backhanders involved for some cadres. I hope the court can see through this.

John Hepton
Via BusinessLIVE

