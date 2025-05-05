LETTER: Falsehoods about Israel abound

A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
The power of repetition in persuasion and propaganda indicates that people come to accept falsehoods as true when they hear them repeated often enough. Bernard Benson is a master of suchpropaganda.
There were clear falsehoods in his recent letter (“Ukraine deal distraction pleases Netanyahu”, May 4). Israel is not immune to criticism, but there are untruths many critics want to believe to justify their hatred of Israel.
Describing Israel’s response to the October 7 2023 Hamas attacks as “genocide” is simply not true. Genocide is the deliberate and systematic destruction of a national, ethnic or religious group with clear intent to destroy them.
Israel’s powerful military could achieve this in Gaza with ease, but has not, and whether one approves of the bombardment or not, that has clearly never been its intent. In fact, the only participants in this war who have openly and unambiguously expressed their aim as total elimination of the enemy have been Hamas and its supporters.
The war in Gaza will end when the remaining hostages are released. Benson and the journalists who spend so much time denigrating Israel should not be allowed to morph opinions into “facts”.
David Wolpert Sydney
