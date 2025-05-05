Racial empowerment is enabled by much of SA’s media and chattering classes, who are too scared or brainwashed to actually call out BEE for what it is — a racist scam. It proves the correctness of the “emperor has no clothes” adage.
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: BEE is a racist scam
Much of SA’s media and chattering classes are too scared or brainwashed to call out the policy
Michael Morris’s most recent column refers (“Racial ‘empowerment’ an insult to growing ranks of hungry people”, May 5).
Transformation fund to be operational by year-end, Parks Tau says
Transformation Fund ‘to complement BEE requirements’
HILARY JOFFE: Doubts linger over Tau’s planned R100bn Transformation Fund
BUTI MANAMELA: GNU participation is not licence to reverse transformation
