Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE is a racist scam

Much of SA’s media and chattering classes are too scared or brainwashed to call out the policy

05 May 2025 - 15:28
Picture: 123RF/iofoto
Michael Morris’s most recent column refers (“Racial ‘empowerment’ an insult to growing ranks of hungry people”, May 5).

Racial empowerment is enabled by much of SA’s media and chattering classes, who are too scared or brainwashed to actually call out BEE for what it is — a racist scam. It proves the correctness of the “emperor has no clothes” adage.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE

