Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/ABIR SULTAN
I’m sure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is relieved to be able to continue his genocidal war in Gaza while the spotlight is on the US-Ukraine deal, if only temporarily (“Bessent hails Kyiv deal as a full partnership,” May 1).
The deal itself, negotiated with the finesse worthy of a second-hand car dealer, is good for Ukraine as it gives little away in the short term in return for continued US support.
It’s a pity Donald Trump’s concern for the fate of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers doesn’t extend to innocent Palestinians. He seems quite happy to supply 2,000lb bombs to be dropped on displaced civilians while Israel starves them.
Bernard Benson Parklands
LETTER: Ukraine deal distraction pleases Netanyahu
Pity Trump’s concern for Russian soldiers’ lives does not extend to Palestinian civilians
