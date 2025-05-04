Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Printing money will need a financier

Argentina shows the benefits of cutting wasteful state spending

04 May 2025 - 14:03
Picture: 123RF/INSTINIA
Who exactly does Duma Gqubule think is going to finance SA government bonds if we start printing money (an inevitable consequence of treating the National Treasury like an ATM)? (“Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury”, April 29).

He should be sent to Argentina to understand the benefits of cutting wasteful government expenditure, and how this improves the fiscal position of a country.

Gqubule is lacking basic economic education and common sense, a condition that seems to have afflicted a number of Business Day columnists and editorial writers of late.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

LETTER: Exorbitant safety costs

Some Cape Town residents face four separate charges in addition to a rates increase
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: China’s economy is on shaky ground

The growth bubble is deflating, exports are down and inventories are up
Opinion
7 hours ago

LETTER: Ukraine deal distraction pleases Netanyahu

Pity Trump’s concern for Russian soldiers’ lives does not extend to Palestinian civilians
Opinion
6 hours ago
