He should be sent to Argentina to understand the benefits of cutting wasteful government expenditure, and how this improves the fiscal position of a country.
Gqubule is lacking basic economic education and common sense, a condition that seems to have afflicted a number of Business Day columnists and editorial writers of late.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Printing money will need a financier
Argentina shows the benefits of cutting wasteful state spending
Who exactly does Duma Gqubule think is going to finance SA government bonds if we start printing money (an inevitable consequence of treating the National Treasury like an ATM)? (“Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury”, April 29).
He should be sent to Argentina to understand the benefits of cutting wasteful government expenditure, and how this improves the fiscal position of a country.
Gqubule is lacking basic economic education and common sense, a condition that seems to have afflicted a number of Business Day columnists and editorial writers of late.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Exorbitant safety costs
LETTER: China’s economy is on shaky ground
LETTER: Ukraine deal distraction pleases Netanyahu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: China’s economy is on shaky ground
LETTER: Exorbitant safety costs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.