LETTER: IFP no antidote to ANC

New twist to scenarios will come only once Zuma dies

04 May 2025 - 13:51
IFP elections posters in Johannesburg. File photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“Misdirection of the ANC’s succession battle”, May 2).

The IFP is by no means the antidote to ANC misrule, incompetence and lack of accountability. There is enough evidence of this in Majuba, Mfolozi and other towns where it has access to the levers of power.

An entirely new twist to scenario planning would be the unravelling of the MK Party when it becomes leaderless and the personality cult is diminished.

There is no-one else to put on a pedestal when Ubaba Zuma leaves this mortal coil.

Dylan Allison
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Hlabisa says IFP put interests of SA first in move to support VAT hike

Party president says he has observed a ‘perplexing God complex’ among some of SA’s politicians
Politics
3 weeks ago

IFP seeks meeting with DA on budget impasse amid strained ties

The VAT increase has put a strain on the parties’ long-standing relationship
Politics
3 weeks ago
