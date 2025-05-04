The IFP is by no means the antidote to ANC misrule, incompetence and lack of accountability. There is enough evidence of this in Majuba, Mfolozi and other towns where it has access to the levers of power.
An entirely new twist to scenario planning would be the unravelling of the MK Party when it becomes leaderless and the personality cult is diminished.
There is no-one else to put on a pedestal when Ubaba Zuma leaves this mortal coil.
Dylan Allison Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: IFP no antidote to ANC
New twist to scenarios will come only once Zuma dies
Natasha Marrian’s most recent column refers (“Misdirection of the ANC’s succession battle”, May 2).
Dylan Allison
