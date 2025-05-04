Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China’s economy is on shaky ground

The growth bubble is deflating, exports are down and inventories are up

04 May 2025 - 13:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Chinese national flag flies in Shanghai, China. Picture: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA
A Chinese national flag flies in Shanghai, China. Picture: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA

Daniël Eloff’s article refers (“Trump, China and non-co-operative games”, May 2). China is a rogue nation and its economy is on shaky ground. Its single-child policy of years ago now sees the country with a huge aged population.

The Chinese growth bubble is slowly deflating, exports are down and inventories are up, and they have probably squeezed as much as they can out of their “slave” workforce.

Should China decide to invade Taiwan, which manufactures the world’s most advanced computer chips under licence from the Dutch, its economy will take a further nosedive.

China’s soft underbelly is food. It has large-scale farms across many nations in Africa. Invading Taiwan could see its food import supply lines easily cut and famine in China on a biblical scale.

US President Donald Trump is doing what he can to rein in this dangerous nation led by communist thugs who place no value on human life — as illustrated by their treatment of their own population and the Uyghurs.

The free world should hope and pray that Trump succeeds.

Dennis Hoines
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

China signals opening for trade talks with Trump

Social media post by Beijing-backed state broadcaster raises hopes of easing tensions
World
3 days ago

China accuses US of ‘misleading the public’ about trade talks

The US and China are not engaged in talks on the tariff issue, China’s foreign ministry says
World
1 week ago

China allows some exemptions from US tariffs

This is the latest sign that the world’s two largest economies are prepared to rein in their trade war
World
1 week ago

Kenya and China upgrade ties amid ‘turbulent international situation’

Xi and Ruto pledge to uphold WTO values against ‘hegemonic tactics’ such as tariffs and sanctions
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Misdirection of the ANC’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
BENJI SHULMAN: SA’s answers are again ...
Opinion
3.
RONNIE SIPHIKA: How Amsa fell behind a ...
Opinion
4.
LUNGILE MASHELE: What Spanish outage teaches us ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Doubts linger over Tau’s planned ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Just 100 days on and Trump is overturning world order

World / Americas

NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors reassess the allure of ‘brand USA’ after 100 days ...

World / Americas

China accuses US of ‘misleading the public’ about trade talks

World / Asia

China allows some exemptions from US tariffs

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.