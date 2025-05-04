LETTER: China’s economy is on shaky ground

A Chinese national flag flies in Shanghai, China. Picture: REUTERS/GO NAKAMURA
Daniël Eloff’s article refers (“Trump, China and non-co-operative games”, May 2). China is a rogue nation and its economy is on shaky ground. Its single-child policy of years ago now sees the country with a huge aged population.
The Chinese growth bubble is slowly deflating, exports are down and inventories are up, and they have probably squeezed as much as they can out of their “slave” workforce.
Should China decide to invade Taiwan, which manufactures the world’s most advanced computer chips under licence from the Dutch, its economy will take a further nosedive.
China’s soft underbelly is food. It has large-scale farms across many nations in Africa. Invading Taiwan could see its food import supply lines easily cut and famine in China on a biblical scale.
US President Donald Trump is doing what he can to rein in this dangerous nation led by communist thugs who place no value on human life — as illustrated by their treatment of their own population and the Uyghurs.
The free world should hope and pray that Trump succeeds.
Dennis Hoines
