After decades of hostility by the Judicial Service Commission towards white candidates for the judiciary, the Gauteng division of the high court is bereft of choices. With the roll of civil cases extending to 2030, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo has instructed civil litigants to first go to arbitration, seemingly at odds with the constitution.
Like the pharaohs of ancient Egypt, the ANC is immutable. One catastrophic wound follows another, yet the president of the day perseveres in pushing skilled minorities to the margins.
Our modern pharaohs have destroyed the army, navy and air force; killed off the offshore oil industry; presided over the first developed economy to run out of electricity; left us with the world’s worst ports, with rail a close second; and decimated our small towns, with the metros seemingly next.
When will the ANC learn that it is insanity to sterilise the skills whites and other minorities accumulated under apartheid? Apartheid was designed to, and did, exclude black people. Isn’t it madness now for black leaders to continue this exclusion by refusing to exploit the reservoir of minority skills?
Willem Cronje Cape Town
LETTER: Use minority’s skills
ANC must learn not to sterilise the skills whites and other minorities accumulated under apartheid
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
