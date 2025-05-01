We’ve seen some rays of light emanating from Nedlac — proposals to change some of the regulations are positive — and we’ve seen action with regard to small businesses employing fewer than 50 employees. There’s been some movement within the big business sector, but the reality is that SA is still experiencing rising unemployment.
The minimum wage stands in the way of informal business and many of those in the small business sector. There should be more recognition of this but we are not quite there yet. The informal sector is growing in leaps and bounds, but most are not registered and certainly not adhering to any employment legislation.
The idea should be to try to encourage the informal sector to register, pay tax and employ people in terms of our labour legislation. The only way we are going to do this is by relaxing the hundreds of pieces of legislation and regulations that hinder the small business sector.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
LETTER: Some recognition for SMEs at last
Minimum wage legislation still remains a major hindrance for growth in small business sector
