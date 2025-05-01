LETTER: New fiscal sheriff in town

A shopper in Johannesburg. Picture: DEON RAATH/RAPPORT/GALLO IMAGES
At midnight on April 24 the National Treasury quietly rescinded its decision to increase VAT, a broad-based, flat tax on goods and services.
Reversing the VAT hike in the dead of night must have been a humbling moment for Treasury officials and finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who for more than 30 years have enjoyed near-unquestioned authority over SA’s fiscal policy.
For the first time in the country’s democratic history a budget tabled by the finance minister in parliament was not only rejected but also amended — through what Nobel laureate Amartya Sen describes as “public reasoning”, or government by discussion.
Traditionally, the finance minister would present the national budget to parliament, which would then pass it with minimal debate. Dissenting views on fiscal direction rarely received public attention, and fiscal policy remained an opaque and highly technocratic domain, largely inaccessible to the public. This has now changed.
After the ANC’s loss of its parliamentary majority, the party — now leading a coalition government — is compelled to embrace a more inclusive approach to governance. Ideas championed by Sen and John Stuart Mill about “government by discussion” are no longer academic — they are now actively shaping executive and legislative processes.
The decision to rescind the VAT increase sets a powerful precedent: the public now has a real voice in how the state chooses to raise revenue.
Not everyone will celebrate the outcome of the VAT reversal. SA is a small, open economy with deeply entrenched capitalist interests. Market capitalism thrives on predictability, continuity and the preservation of the status quo. However, this shift in how fiscal policy is formulated — through deliberation and public reasoning — introduces a vital element of justice.
InThe Idea of Justice Sen emphasises the connection between justice and governance outcomes shaped by public reasoning. Increasing VAT would have been not only economically regressive but also deeply unjust. It is a well-established economic fact that poor households spend a disproportionately large share of their income on consumption goods — precisely the items most affected by VAT. The burden of the tax would have fallen the hardest on those least able to afford it.
This moment marks a significant turning point: fiscal justice is no longer confined to technocrats behind closed doors; it can now include the voices of the people.
Ryan Dusty Kigali, Rwanda
LETTER: New fiscal sheriff in town
VAT climbdown means the public now has a real voice in how the state chooses to raise revenue
