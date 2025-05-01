I can understand mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis’s wish to maintain Cape Town’s position as the cleanest, safest and best maintained city in SA — not that it’s overly difficult. But he must achieve this without bankrupting long-standing residents (“Cape Town faces fall”, April 21).
Take safety, for example. I must now pay about R1,000 a month for the Camps Bay city improvement district. When the scheme was introduced I approached my insurance provider to cancel our armed response but was told this would result in a 50% premium increase.
A portion of our existing rates pays for the Cape Town’s metropolitan police officers, and I understand more semi-police officers will be appointed in each city district. Finally, some of my income tax presumably pays for the SA Police Service.
That’s four separate charges just for “safety”, not to mention my Ridgeback’s food bills. Some degree of rationalisation and economy must be possible in these increasingly difficult times, to prevent my rates bill being increased by 30% at the end of June.
When it comes to his cleansing initiative, Hill-Lewis is quite clear that I must pay more than those in less affluent areas. In the old days, litter bugs who didn’t “Zap it in the Zibi” got fined. I refuse to accept that Camps Bay residents create more litter than their “poorer neighbours”, necessitating a proportionately higher charge. If anything, it’s the other way around.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
LETTER: Exorbitant safety costs
Some Cape Town residents face four separate charges in addition to a rates increase
