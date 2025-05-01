The idea that will be fanned along now by populists and ANC acolytes is that spending cuts will mean “austerity”. The word is already being bandied about.
Curing wasteful expenditure does not mean austerity — there is zero downside to the economy as a whole in eliminating something that achieves nothing. Except of course for those who feed off the rent premium attached to that spend, who will now have to figure out other ways to get a snout into the trough.
BEE premiums are surely the quickest and easiest to eliminate — pay market (fair) prices for goods and services, without the fakery, and we’re already home dry. Eliminate the many useless agencies, starting with the Sector Education Training Authorities.
Bring the private sector in to run things that comrade-style “national democratic revolution” obsessed people can’t. Devolve what you can to provincial and municipal authorities in which better people operate.
Where household pain will be felt is with some public sector workers who have been protected and prioritised for the longest time. I’m sure some front-line groups need to be paid more but most need to be market-aligned, with meaningful rightsizing.
Those shouting “austerity” is likely to be a reliable sign of who is adding no value at all, or those who know they don’t earn what they are paid.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Cuts won’t cause austerity
BEE premiums are the quickest and easiest to eliminate
Martin Neethling
