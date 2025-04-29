Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Treasury no ATM

Columnist is wrong in believing growth is manufactured in commissions and ministries

29 April 2025 - 15:12
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Duma Gqubule is 100% wrong in believing growth is manufactured in commissions and ministries (“Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury”, April 29).

Quoting an EFF bloke is a dead giveaway that the mooted super ministry will be a ticket to economic adventurism, runaway inflation, the collapse of what is left of our manufacturing base, and the flight of capital.

Beware any adviser who describes the Treasury as an ATM! What is needed is a government orientation (read: cabinet) that prioritises growth as its primary mandate, and that then sets about removing red tape, supporting business and investments, channelling state resources into infrastructure, and ultimately reducing the tax burden.

We need less government, not more, and smarter people who understand how a modern economy works, not those who have absorbed the jargon from a Marxist playbook.

Martin Neethling
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DUMA GQUBULE: Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury

After two months of blunders, court humiliation and a policy U-turn, the fiscus appears to have learnt nothing
Opinion
11 hours ago

Top Treasury official on sabbatical ahead of tough third budget

Questions raised about whether budget office head Edgar Sishi stood down because he was uncomfortable about the direction of fiscal policy
Economy
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL: VAT impasse shines light on democratic process

Calls for finance minister to resign are short-sighted
Opinion
11 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa and Trump have terrific ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Sometimes even an appalling ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The dangerous gamble of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Cape Town faces fall
Opinion / Letters
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: The Malta job: how to hollow out a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

DUMA GQUBULE: Blame falling living standards on incompetent Treasury

Opinion / Columnists

Top Treasury official on sabbatical ahead of tough third budget

Economy

EDITORIAL: VAT impasse shines light on democratic process

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.