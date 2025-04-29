Quoting an EFF bloke is a dead giveaway that the mooted super ministry will be a ticket to economic adventurism, runaway inflation, the collapse of what is left of our manufacturing base, and the flight of capital.
Beware any adviser who describes the Treasury as an ATM! What is needed is a government orientation (read: cabinet) that prioritises growth as its primary mandate, and that then sets about removing red tape, supporting business and investments, channelling state resources into infrastructure, and ultimately reducing the tax burden.
We need less government, not more, and smarter people who understand how a modern economy works, not those who have absorbed the jargon from a Marxist playbook.
Martin Neethling Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Treasury no ATM
Columnist is wrong in believing growth is manufactured in commissions and ministries
