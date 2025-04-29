Opinion / Letters

LETTER: MPs maintain the balance

If it had been left to the Treasury we would have a 17% VAT rate

29 April 2025 - 15:15
Tiisetso Motsoeneng makes some good points against the populist economics so beloved by politicians (“The dangerous gamble of letting MPs over-rule Treasury”, April 29).

However, if it had been left to the Treasury we would have a 17% VAT rate and a huge waste of public money. Perhaps parliamentary oversight did what it was supposed to — prevent over-reach by the Treasury and thus maintain the balance. Let’s hope.

Eric Milner
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

