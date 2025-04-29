However, if it had been left to the Treasury we would have a 17% VAT rate and a huge waste of public money. Perhaps parliamentary oversight did what it was supposed to — prevent over-reach by the Treasury and thus maintain the balance. Let’s hope.
Eric Milner Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: MPs maintain the balance
If it had been left to the Treasury we would have a 17% VAT rate
Tiisetso Motsoeneng makes some good points against the populist economics so beloved by politicians (“The dangerous gamble of letting MPs over-rule Treasury”, April 29).
However, if it had been left to the Treasury we would have a 17% VAT rate and a huge waste of public money. Perhaps parliamentary oversight did what it was supposed to — prevent over-reach by the Treasury and thus maintain the balance. Let’s hope.
Eric Milner
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
VAT increase suspended by high court
VAT reversal a ‘significant expense’ for retailers and banks
Failed VAT hike could tilt budget 3.0 in DA’s favour
RAYMOND PARSONS: More tough tests face SA after VAT decision
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
VAT increase suspended by high court
VAT reversal a ‘significant expense’ for retailers and banks
Failed VAT hike could tilt budget 3.0 in DA’s favour
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.