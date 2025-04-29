LETTER: Banks fail over digital fraud

Your Payments supplement states that digital banking fraud accounts for 60% of digital banking crime. Yet SA banks do not provide any insurance against the theft of money from their clients.
Banks accept no responsibility, opting out of “ordinary” negligence and fighting accusations of “gross” negligence in the courts. As a mark of their incompetence in matters digital, they do not acknowledge the difference between hacking and phishing. The banking environment is fertile ground for digitally astute criminals.
Rufaida Hamilton of Standard Bank says “we, as an industry, need to work together to solve this”, a plea also made by former politician Douglas Gibson a year ago. So why don’t they? Though one would hope that the Banking Association would take a lead role, with its board made up of the CEOs of all the major banks, it is as silent as a church mouse.
According to Dean Friedman of KPMG, “fraud prevention is treated as an afterthought by banks, with budgets skewed towards acquiring new customers rather than securing existing ones”. It is therefore surprising that Payments editor Anthony Sharpe should state: “AI is having a great impact in the fraud prevention space” — particularly when the banking crime stats are so high (“AI is making how we pay more inclusive”, April 10).
With AI tools being used successfully by criminals, it is imperative that banks accelerate their efforts to protect their customers. One area not covered in the Payments report is the link between bank and mobile phone operator. To be able to provide a secure digital banking service, banks and mobile operators must work together to operate watertight systems.
Chris Richards Craighall Park
