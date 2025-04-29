Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s sneaky tax move

Party tried to push another tax increase without discussing it with its partners in the government

29 April 2025 - 16:50
A general view of the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s article refers (“The dangerous gamble of letting MPs overrule Treasury”, April 29).

The problem wasn’t parliament trying to over-rule Treasury, it was the ANC government trying to sneak in another tax increase without first discussing it with its partners in the government.

All the trauma the country has been put through could have been avoided long before budget day, but the ANC wanted to behave as if it had the sole right to make all financial and economic decisions.

If it doesn’t understand by now that things have changed, it never will. But it must stop threatening the country with austerity as the only alternative to increased taxes.

Charles Parr
Via BusinessLIVE

