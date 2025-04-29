The problem wasn’t parliament trying to over-rule Treasury, it was the ANC government trying to sneak in another tax increase without first discussing it with its partners in the government.
LETTER: ANC’s sneaky tax move
Party tried to push another tax increase without discussing it with its partners in the government
Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s article refers (“The dangerous gamble of letting MPs overrule Treasury”, April 29).
Charles Parr
Via BusinessLIVE
