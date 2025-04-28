Think back to 2008/09 under president Thabo Mbeki. Debt to GDP was 23%, GDP growth at 5% and the maximum marginal tax rate 40%. We were preparing to host the Soccer World Cup. The ANC was on the cusp of making SA a really winning nation.
So they tossed him out and gave us Jacob Zuma, corruption and the ideology of seeing the state as the country’s provider of employment and social welfare. And business as the enemy.
This revolt against the VAT increase must be just the beginning. The ANC had dug us all into a very deep hole and doesn’t know how to get us out. It needs to gracefully step aside and hand over to a fiscal framework that gets us back to 2009.
It has to start with an axe. Reduce the number of ministries, perks and the bloated public service by half. If it’s the DA to show the way, eat humble pie and let it be. Otherwise it will be the World Bank in just a few more years.
Richard Bryant
LETTER: Take axe to public service
Revolt against the VAT increase should be the beginning
So here we are with SA’s debt closing in on 80% of GDP and growth at barely 1%. The maximum income tax rate is 45%, and that is still not enough.
Now the ANC can’t increase VAT, and they don’t have a balanced budget. They need to keep on borrowing more. (“GNU revolt forces Godongwana into abrupt VAT U-turn”, April 25).
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
RAYMOND PARSONS: More tough tests face SA after VAT decision
ZANDILE MAKHOBA: VAT retreat raises questions about fiscal stability
Sars gives businesses more time for VAT increase reversals
VAT increase suspended by high court
