The draft amendments to SA’s labour relations legislation that have been sent to the presidency for assessment and will eventually make their way to the portfolio committee on employment & labour have created quite a stir between the two labour union umbrella bodies.
They came about after almost three years of negotiations at Nedlac between the government, trade unions and employer bodies, and contain both good and bad news for employers and employees. I personally have some concerns and quietly celebrate other proposed changes.
It has been said that when each party leaves the negotiating table as unhappy as the others, those negotiations were successful, and this truism is reflected in the proposed amendments.
At least the parties involved have had to confront the unsustainable reality of the unemployment situation in SA. We now need to move forward and not allow ourselves to be distracted by the unproductive dispute between Cosatu and Saftu.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA employment & labour spokesperson
LETTER: Move forward on changes to labour law
Cosatu and Saftu are at odds, but draft amendments were thrashed out over years of negotiations
